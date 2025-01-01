Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplehousemanblackvintageworld warpublic domainwomanRep. Edith Nourse Rogers of Mass. assists a disabled veteran in partaking of refreshments at the garden party at the White House given by President and Mrs. CoolidgeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4558 x 5796 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar