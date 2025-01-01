Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonchurchbuildingvintagedesignpublic domaincurtainsredPart of the ornate auditorium of the Ohio Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, which after its deterioration and closing in 1969 came as close as the width of the gap between a wrecking ball and three determined preservationists, standing in the way, to demolitionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2902 x 2177 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar