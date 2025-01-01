Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenbuildingsvintagepublic domainindustrial revolutionrailroad trackshistoryindustrialWhere fortunes are made and lost overnight This is the famous oil town of Burkburnett, Texas. Beneath its surface lies one of the world's richest oil deposits. A forest of oil derricks that are all in operation, can be seen in every direction from the station in the foreground.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1002 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6996 x 5844 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar