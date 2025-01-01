Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagepublic domainportraitclothingfamilyunited stateshistoryUnidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and Springer, Mt. Pleasant, Pa.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3585 x 5344 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar