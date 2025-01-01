Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleunited states flagmicrophonepublic domainpodiumlibraryflagaudienceRepresentative Patsy Mink announces the formation of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus at a press conference with (left to right) Representatives Don Edwards and Norman Mineta, Guam Delegate Robert Underwood, and Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Neil AbercrombieView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3549 x 2453 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar