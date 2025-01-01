Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuildingvintagedesignpublic domainnew yorkunited stateslambarchitectureThe Stanley Theatre, a historic and ornate movie palace that opened in 1928 in Utica, New York. Thomas W. Lamb, a prolific theatre architect, designed the 2,963 -seat cinema for the Mastbaum chain of theatres. The theatre was named for Stanley, one of the Mastbaum brothers. Its design motif is called “Mexican Baroque” because of its unique blend of styles. The terra cotta and tiled mosaic exterior shows the Mexican influence, the interior is lavish gold-leaf baroque.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5140 x 6228 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar