Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagepublic domaintableitalydesserthappyphotoPalermo, Sicily. One American soldier who found his relatives in Sicily was Vincent J. Orivello [i.e. Crivello] of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, eating ice-cream at a sidewalk cafe in Palermo with three of his cousinsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 830 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7054 x 4881 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar