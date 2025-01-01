Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplefeathersblackvintagepublic domainportraitnew yorkwomanNot an ostrich - but the oddly plumed Floradora Goose displayed at the poultry show. A rare goose, decorated with fluffy un-gooselike feathers, being held by Miss Isla Bevan at the 41st annual Poultry Show at Madison Square Garden. It is called the Floradora Goose, and is a prizewinnerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4976 x 6208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar