The umpire's right - Larry was safe Larry Doyle, the veteran second baseman of the New York Giants, is seen finishing a beautiful, fade-away side-slide. It looked like an out from the bleachers, but Umps was right. The Giants have made a great rally lately and are fighting hard for the pennant honors.