Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenbuildingvintagefurnituredesignpublic domainpinklibraryLibrary at the Arizona Inn, a historic resort hotel in Tucson, Arizona — built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway, who became Arizona's first female representative to the U.S. Congress in 1932. The Spanish Colonial Revival main building was designed by Tucson architect Merritt Starkweather. Buildings in the 14-acre complex buildings are pink-stuccoed masonry structures with blue details, arranged in landscaped gardens with more pink stucco walls. The gardens were designed by landscape architect James Oliphant.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 762 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10913 x 6928 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar