Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalwoodenpeopleartdesignpublic domainunited statesIn Mansfield, Ohio artisan Tim Gorka chisels a detail on a wooden horse at the Carousel Works, the world's largest maker of carousels, sometimes called merry-go-roundsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2902 x 2177 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar