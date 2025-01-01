Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefoxpeoplevintagepublic domainheadphonesfashionyachtboatEverything is radio on Marconi's yacht - a personal dance on board the palatial vessel while on the trip to Albany Showing Josephine Young of Riverside, Conn., and J.W. Elwood of New York, equipped with a portable radio outfit dancing to the tunes of a broadcasted fox trot while making the trip to Albany on Senator Guglielmo Marconi's yacht Elettra.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3652 x 4705 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar