Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpeopleartblackvintagefurniturepublic domaintableBeatrice Loftly, Lucy West, Miss. M.B. Head, home economics teacher, and Josephine Daniels, in school home economics room enjoying ice cream they have made. Flint River Farms, GeorgiaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 13623 x 10499 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar