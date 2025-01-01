Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalspeopleblackvintagebedroompublic domainretrobedChildren's room of the two bedroom Wingfoot Home includes double bunks All bedroom furnishings are built in, including the beds, chest of drawers and dressers.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4435 x 5635 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar