Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where, according to the museum, "rather than a graveyard of old airplanes, the artifacts on exhibit live to tell the stories of regional heroes." The museum includes its own airplane repair hangar. This exhibit honors highly decorated U.S. Air Force Col. Raymond T. Nutter, a graduate of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, who flew helicopters such as this Bell UH-IP Iroquois model in combat in the Vietnam War.