An appropriately decorated "Bookmobile" bus belonging to the Perry County Public Library in Hazard, a coal town of 4,500 or so population in the hills of southeastern Kentucky. The small city was named for Oliver Hazard Perry (and. as noted, the surrounding jurisdiction is Perry County). Perry was a prominent naval hero in the early years of the American nation, famous for popularizing another mariner's cry, "Don't give up the ship.".