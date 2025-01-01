Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreesskeletonpublic domaingroundshalloweenautumnunited statesfallIn keeping with a favorite American autumnal theme, King's Island theme park in Mason, a northeastern suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, adds spooky Halloween props to its groundsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2172 x 1448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar