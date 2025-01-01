Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298525Edit ImageCrowd assembled to see Nelson Rockefeller, presidential candidate in Philadelphia by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2367 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3330 x 4924 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3330 x 4924 px | 300 dpi | 93.83 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now