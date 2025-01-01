rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299330
Burt Bacharach, composer, song writer, rehearsal, L.I., N.Y. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
