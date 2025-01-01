https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307076Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsNorwegian adventurer and journalist Ragnar Thorseth sails into New York harbor on the viking ship "Saga Siglar," September 1984 by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 815 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2376 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4916 x 3337 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4916 x 3337 px | 300 dpi | 93.88 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now