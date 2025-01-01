https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308782Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMemorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 816 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2379 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4920 x 3344 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4920 x 3344 px | 300 dpi | 94.15 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now