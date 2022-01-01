https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314142Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRecycle people png cartoon collage element clipart, environmental friendly community illustration on transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6314142View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2857 pxCompatible with :Recycle people png cartoon collage element clipart, environmental friendly community illustration on transparent backgroundMore