https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6317987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6317987View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 1866 pxCompatible with :Butterfly png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundMore