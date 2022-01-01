https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6318071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeony flower png sticker, painting on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6318071View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 861 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1076 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2870 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Peony flower png sticker, painting on transparent backgroundMore