https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6324810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKitchen hand mixer png sticker drawing, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6324810View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2856 x 3999 pxSVG | 52.01 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Kitchen hand mixer png sticker drawing, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More