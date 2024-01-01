https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6330036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLight bulb png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6330036View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3573 x 5001 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Light bulb png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More