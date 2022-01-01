https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6330955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoth png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6330955View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 2801 x 2000 pxCompatible with :Moth png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundMore