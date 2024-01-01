https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6332838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaxophonist png sticker, musician vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6332838View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2858 x 4000 pxSVG | 82.77 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Saxophonist png sticker, musician vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More