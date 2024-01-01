rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333427
Old-fashioned stove png sticker, kitchen appliance vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Old-fashioned stove png sticker, kitchen appliance vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6333427

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Old-fashioned stove png sticker, kitchen appliance vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More