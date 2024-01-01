rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333588
Palm hand drawing, vintage body part illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Palm hand drawing, vintage body part illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6333588

View CC0 License

Palm hand drawing, vintage body part illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More