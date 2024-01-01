rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6338516
Magnifying glass png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Magnifying glass png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6338516

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Magnifying glass png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More