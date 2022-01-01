https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341528Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text3D discount blog banner template, online an in store psdMorePremiumID : 6341528View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font3D discount blog banner template, online an in store psdMore