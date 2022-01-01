https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341569Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextExclusive preview blog banner template, 3D customizable ecommerce vectorMorePremiumID : 6341569View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.41 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontExclusive preview blog banner template, 3D customizable ecommerce vectorMore