https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6355912Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline shopping Facebook story template, small business design psdMorePremiumID : 6355912View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.43 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.43 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOnline shopping Facebook story template, small business design psdMore