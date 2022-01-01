https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360100Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFood delivery blog banner template, small business, pink design vectorMorePremiumID : 6360100View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFood delivery blog banner template, small business, pink design vectorMore