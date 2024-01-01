rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6438989
Pink azalea png flowers sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pink azalea png flowers sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6438989

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Pink azalea png flowers sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More