rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6439545
Half-timber house png sticker, vintage architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Half-timber house png sticker, vintage architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6439545

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Half-timber house png sticker, vintage architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More