rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6440220
Christmas wreath png frame, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christmas wreath png frame, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6440220

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Christmas wreath png frame, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More