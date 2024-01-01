rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6441922
Coconut tree drawing, vintage botanical illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coconut tree drawing, vintage botanical illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6441922

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Coconut tree drawing, vintage botanical illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More