https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6442932Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatering can sticker, gardening equipment collage element psdMorePremiumID : 6442932View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3199 x 2285 px | 300 dpi | 86.78 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3199 x 2285 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Watering can sticker, gardening equipment collage element psdMore