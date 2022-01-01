https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6460876Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTropical frame, 3D flower with aloha weekend psdMorePremiumID : 6460876View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 242.92 MBSocial Media PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 242.92 MBFacebook Post PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 242.92 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontTropical frame, 3D flower with aloha weekend psdMore