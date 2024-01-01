rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6469451
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6469451

View CC0 License

Green fern leaf illustration from Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of the book.

