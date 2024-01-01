rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6469650
Butterfly png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6469650

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Butterfly png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More