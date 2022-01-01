https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6474336Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTax consulting ppt presentation template, financial advisor, blue design vectorMorePremiumID : 6474336View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.55 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.55 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontTax consulting ppt presentation template, financial advisor, blue design vectorMore