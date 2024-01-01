https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6479578Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCaligula statue, Greek sculpture isolated image on white backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6479578View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3659 x 5123 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3659 x 5123 px | 300 dpi | 107.29 MBFree DownloadCaligula statue, Greek sculpture isolated image on white backgroundMore