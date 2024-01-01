rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6479599
Grand piano png sticker, musical instrument illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grand piano png sticker, musical instrument illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6479599

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Grand piano png sticker, musical instrument illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More