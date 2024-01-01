rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6481775
Tool box clipart, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tool box clipart, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6481775

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Tool box clipart, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More