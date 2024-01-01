rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482487
Purple carrot png sticker, vegetable cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Purple carrot png sticker, vegetable cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6482487

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Purple carrot png sticker, vegetable cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More