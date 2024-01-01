https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482610Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrawberry two tone ice-cream sticker, dessert illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6482610View CC0 LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 92.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Strawberry two tone ice-cream sticker, dessert illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.More