https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488064Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTin snips png sticker, tool vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6488064View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2667 x 4000 pxSVG | 48.99 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Tin snips png sticker, tool vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More